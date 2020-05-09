Deaths in Texas from COVID-19 increase to 1,049

Beachgoers play, swim and fish at dusk Friday, May 8, 2020, in Port Aransas, Texas. Texas’ stay-at-home orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic have expired and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has eased restrictions on many businesses, churches, state parks and beaches but has encouraged social distancing. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas health officials say the number of COVID-19-related deaths reported in the state increased by 45 on Saturday to a total of 1,049.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported 1,251 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 37,860.

There were 1,219 new cases of the virus reported the day before.

The true numbers are likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

