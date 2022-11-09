GROESBECK, Texas (FOX 44) – A Texas Department of Public Safety Aircraft and Highway Memorial sign was been dedicated in honor of Trooper Chad Walker on Tuesday.

Walker died in the line of duty in 2021. Walker’s family, DPS Director Steven McCraw, fellow Troopers, area law enforcement and state and local officials attended the ceremony at the Groesbeck Civic Center.

(Courtesy: Texas DPS)

Walker died at age 38 on March 31, 2021 – a few days after he was shot while stopping to assist a driver on FM-2838 near Highway 84 in Limestone County. Walker joined DPS in 2015, and was stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death. He is survived by his wife and four children.

DPS said regarding his passing, “Trooper Walker is a hero who bravely served his community. He died following injuries sustained while on patrol.”