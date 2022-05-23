HOBBS, N.M. (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Hobbs:

It is with great privilege the City of Hobbs announces the Dedication Ceremony of the Hobbs Veterans Memorial Park on Memorial Day, Monday, May 30th, 2022 at 1 PM MST. This memorial will be a place to celebrate and thank our veterans, to pay respect and to honor those we have lost and those still with us, as well as those currently serving.

A reception at the National Guard Armory next to the memorial will follow the ceremony. There will be food served, comments shared, and various activities so residents and visitors of all ages can participate. The address to the Veterans Memorial Park is 5120 W. Jack Gomez Blvd (not yet listed on discoverable on Google or other mapping services), and the address to the National Guard Armory is 5002 W. Jack Gomez Blvd.

The land upon which this memorial will stand has a strong, deep, patriotic history. Lea County, which is the county of Hobbs, serves over 8,000 veterans. The site on which the Hobbs Veterans Memorial is built was formerly part of Hobbs Army Airfield, which was decommissioned in 1948. There are numerous pieces of recognition of that history all over the area, including remnants of the airfield buildings found throughout the surrounding golf course.

This site was a vision by United States Army Veteran and Hobbs District 5 City Commissioner Dwayne Penick. As the completion date quickly approaches, Commissioner Penick stated, “This project has been my passion the past 3 years. The sacrifices given by our veterans and their families can never be repaid, but memorials like this one will educate the generations to follow and encourage strong patriotism for all ages. As a veteran, I have been honored to serve on the Veterans Memorial Committee alongside other veterans and outstanding City Staff. I am forever grateful for the support this community gives to our nation’s veterans.”

Army Veteran and City Manager Manny Gomez stated, “This site is dedicated to the memory and honor of great men and women. It is a place for our youth to learn the history of their nation, families to pay honor to our nation’s veterans, and veterans to be recognized and pay honor themselves. It is a privilege for our organization to head this project and to have it in our community.”

The Hobbs Veterans Memorial Committee is represented by Dwayne R. Penick (Dist. 5 City Commissioner and Army veteran), Christopher Mills (Dist. 2 City Commissioner and Army veteran), Manny Gomez (Hobbs City Manager and Army veteran), Angela Courter (Senior Center Director and Air Force veteran), Shelia Baker (City General Services Director), and Robert Lujan (Army veteran). The facility cost approximately $1.8 million dollars with $300,000 funded by Lea County and the remainder by the City of Hobbs. The City of Hobbs Veterans Advisory Board will oversee updates and maintenance of the site going forward, including the carving of names on the stone slabs at the memorial.

(Flyer provided in a press release from the City of Hobbs)

More information can be found on the City of Hobbs Facebook and Instagram (@cityofhobbsnm) pages.

