Dept: 39 Albuquerque police officers exposed to coronavirus

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say 39 Albuquerque police officers have been placed on quarantine after being exposed to a law enforcement officer who recently tested positive for the coronavirus.

Police say two civilian workers with the department also were exposed. Department officials didn’t immediately disclose which agency the infected officer works for.

Police officials say the 39 officers experienced different levels of exposure to the infected officer over the course of several days, including during a multi-agency operation.

The officers who may have been exposed to the virus were tested and results are pending.

There have been no confirmed COVID-19 cases within the police department thus far.

