DFPS: 3-year-old girl found safe

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas– A 3-year-old girl who was reported missing Tuesday was found in Houston on Wednesday, according to the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services.

On Tuesday, DFPS said Elly’Anna Garcia was ordered into protective custody by a judge on Monday. She had not been seen since and was believed to be with her mother, 34-year-old Christina Kaput.

The two were last seen in Plainview but were believed to be traveling to Dallas Fort-Worth or Houston areas, according to DFPS.

By Wednesday, the child was found and was being placed in a foster home.

Kaput dropped her off with a friend in Houston who notified DFPS of the girl’s whereabouts.

