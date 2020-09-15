DFPS looking for missing 3-year-old possibly in Plainview

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas (Press Release) — The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said Tuesday for the public’s help in locating a missing 3-year-old girl.

Read the release by DFPS below:

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public’s help to locate a three-year-old girl who was ordered into state custody by a judge in Randall County on 9/14/2020 but has not been seen since. The girl, Elly’Anna Garcia, is believed to be with her mother, Christina Kaput, DOB 9/7/1986. The two were last seen in Plainview but may travelling to the DFW or Houston areas.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the girl and his mother please contact Child Protective Investigations (CPI) at 806-341-5385.