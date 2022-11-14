DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Lottery reports a $2 million winning Powerball ticket from Saturday’s drawing was sold in the state capital, “A $2 MILLION winning ticket for last night’s #Powerball drawing was sold in #Austin!”

This ticket was able to match all five of the winning numbers excluding the Powerball to notch the seven-figure win. Originally, this ticket would’ve only won $1 million, but the player chose to Power Play to take their winnings to $2M. The winning numbers for the Nov. 12 drawing were 16, 20, 44, 57, and 58, with the Power Ball 6.

It was sold at H-E-B Food Store on Research Boulevard in the city of Austin; the ticket was a Quick Pick. The next drawing is set for Monday, with a jackpot of $59 million which has a cash value of $29.6 million.