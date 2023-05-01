DALLAS(KDAF)— It’s always better to have two of something, especially when there are two lottery winners!

The Texas Lottery reports two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets from Saturday night’s drawing. “There were TWO top prize-winning tickets sold for last night’s #CashFive drawing! Both winning tickets were sold in #Conroe“, tweeted Texas Lottery.

Both tickets matched all five winning numbers from the April 29 drawing (4, 9, 29, 31, and 32). It was sold at Orbit on 413 Poter Road in Conroe; the tickets were not Quick Picks.

The lottery reminds players, “Tickets must be claimed within 180 days after the draw date.