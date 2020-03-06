Digital Exclusive: Keep Odessa Beautiful receives $1,500 grant; still seeks recycling feedback

ODESSA, Texas (YourBasin) – Keep Texas Beautiful recognized Keep Odessa Beautiful as a recipient of the 2020 Waste Management ‘Recycle Often, Recycle Right’ Grant. This grant is helping Keep Odessa Beautiful start recycling programs at 4 new elementary. Keep Odessa Beautiful has received $1,500 and will purchase recycle bins for the Adopt-a-Classroom Program.

“This is given to us to expand our current program that we have in the schools that is called ‘Adopt-a-Classroom.’ So, what that is a initiative that the elementary schools are doing right now to have recycling on their campuses’,” says Claudia Ortega, Executive Director of Keep Odessa Beautiful.

Keep Odessa Beautiful is still seeking the community’s help. After about a month of releasing their recycling survey, they haven’t received much feedback from the community.

“I was told there was only a hundred and fifty citizens that have taken that survey. So, that’s not a good number considering how many people we have here in our community so, we do need to push for that. We need to encourage. I cannot say how important it is enough,” says Ortega.

The fourteen question survey can be found on the City of Odessa’s website. You can also find it on the Keep Odessa Beautiful and City of Odessa Facebook pages’.

Questions include, how often do you recycle, where do you recycle, and would you participate in curbside recycling pickup.

“If we want some changes then, we need to know what we are doing, how we can fix it and who is going to be helping with that,” says Ortega.

