Dimmit man killed, woman and child injured in Randall Co. crash Saturday

RANDALL COUNTY, Texas — On Sunday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal one-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday morning in Randall County.

The crash occurred around 10:20 a.m. on Farm-to-Market Road 168, approximately 4.6 miles south of Umbarger.

DPS said the driver of a Ford pickup truck failed to drive in a single northbound lane due to high crosswinds. The truck’s right side tires traveled into a barrow ditch.

The driver then overcorrected the steering wheel and lost control of the vehicle.

The truck then skid across the southbound lanes into another barrow ditch and rolled over.

The driver and a passenger were ejected.

DPS identified the driver as Diego Tino-Tomas, 39, of Dimmit. He was transported to the Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Passengers Iris Ocon-Zubia, 24 and 4-year-old female suffered serious injuries and were also transported to Northwest Texas Hospital.

Tino-Thomas was not wearing a seatbelt and the child was not secured in a child passenger safety seat at the time of the crash, DPS said. Ocon-Zubia was wearing a seatbelt.