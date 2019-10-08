Disabled dog from Amarillo wins calendar contest

AMARILLO, Texas — Kardi, a 9-year-old French Bulldog from Amarillo, was announced on Tuesday as the winner of the 2020 Walkin’ Pets Calendar Contest.

The Walkin’ Pets Calendar Contest is a way to raise money for the Handicapped Pets Foundation, an organization that helps disabled or injured pets in need get wheelchairs, according to a release.

This year’s winner, Kardi, is no stranger to fame as this is her third time winning the contest, the release said. According to Walkin’ Pets, they received entries from 35 states and 27 different countries.

(Photo via Walkin’ Pets)

(Photo via Walkin’ Pets)

(Photo via Walkin’ Pets)

If you’re interested in getting a calendar, you can call (888) 253-0777 to pre-order the 2020 edition or you can check their website: https://www.handicappedpets.com.