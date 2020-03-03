DMN: 5 Dallas police officers sent home after arresting man possibly with coronavirus

DALLAS — Five Dallas police officers were sent home Sunday after arresting a man that may have coronavirus, the Dallas Morning News reported.

Per the DMN, Dallas Fire and Rescue took a man to a hospital after he’d sustained injuries from assault. Dallas officers drove him to jail after his injuries were treated.

That night, jail officers told police that the man may have COVID-19, and he was taken to a hospital, according to the DMN’s article.

All five officers that came in contact with the man have been sent home until further notice and all police cars involved were removed for cleaning, the DMN said.

