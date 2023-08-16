EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Edinburg man is accused of assaulting a man, only to wait for him outside a hospital lobby to assault him a second time, court documents show.

Hector Navarro was arrested on two counts of assault causing bodily injury, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

A probable cause affidavit revealed that at 2:23 a.m. Aug. 6, officers were dispatched to Doctors Hospital at Renaissance in Edinburg in reference to an assault.

There the victim told police he had been in a physical altercation with Navarro on the 1600 block of Jasmine Street. As a result of this “altercation,” the victim was transported to the hospital for medical treatment.

After being released from the hospital, he saw Navarro walking towards him outside of the ER area. Navarro then began chasing him around before punching him in the back of the head, the affidavit alleged.

The man was able to flag down security staff and call 911. Navarro was placed under arrest and transported to the Edinburg Police Department after being medically cleared.

His bond was set at $15,000.