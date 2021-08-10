Document: Abilene man accused of stabbing grandmother while 10-year-old son was at home

Joel Rakesh Laundre Thomas is accused of killing his grandmother, Judi Jones. (Photo from KTAB, KRBC, Big CountryHomepage.com; Courtesy: Taylor County Jail)

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) — An Abilene man is accused of stabbing his grandmother while his 10-year-old son was at home.

Joel Rakesh Thomas was taken into custody for Murder in June after 68-year-old Judi Jones was found dead inside her apartment on the 2500 block of Alamo Drive.

Court documents reveal police were called to the apartment and found Thomas lying on her living room floor, deceased from an apparent stabbing.

Investigators quickly identified Thomas, her grandson, as a possible suspect and located him at a local motel along with his 10-year-old son.

Once transported to the police station for questioning, the 10-year-old son told detectives that as he was leaving the house, “he noticed that his grandmother had been into an altercation and was covered with blood in her living room,” according to the documents.

The documents also state Thomas admitted to hurting his grandmother, telling police he hit her with a metal microphone stand during an argument until she started bleeding, but he wasn’t aware she had died.

“He further stated that the blood was coming out in an unbelievable amount like in the the movies,” the documents claim.

Thomas remains held in jail on bonds totaling more than $255,000.

(Information from BigCountryHomepage.com)