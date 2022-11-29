WASHINGTON, D.C. (Nexstar)— Texas wants anyone who comes into the state illegally to be deported. This case made its way to the U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday. Texas is asking the court to expand who is targeted for deportation.

Texas’ arguments stem from new guidelines issued by Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas released in 2021.

Those new guidelines said dangerous criminals such as terrorists, or those who recently crossed into the U.S. should be prioritized for deportation.

“The law the Biden Administration is trying to ignore is crystal clear: certain illegal aliens that have committed crimes must be detained and cannot be allowed to roam freely in our communities,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said in a written statement. “We look forward to making our case before the U.S. Supreme Court and protecting the rule of law. Keeping our citizens safe is one of the most fundamental duties of government, perhaps even the most fundamental. The Biden Administration has tried to ignore that duty, but we’re fighting every single day to remind them.”

University of Texas Austin law professor Stephen Vladeck filed an amicus brief in this case. He has a different take on what this case going to the Supreme Court means.

According to his brief, Texas has a history of filing lawsuits that support the Republican party’s interests with conservative judges who are likely to appeal to its side. Vladeck alleges issues being brought to the Supreme Court have more to do with politics.

“Texas has abused the federal courts by intentionally, repeatedly, and solely filing its Texas-based lawsuits against the federal government in district court divisions staffed entirely, or almost entirely, by judges appointed during presidencies of the Texas Governor’s and Attorney General’s party. In many of these cases, Texas has had a 95% (or greater) chance of drawing a specific judge,” Vladeck’s brief states. “Those courts have repeatedly issued nationwide injunctions against a growing array of actions and initiatives undertaken by the Biden Administration.”

