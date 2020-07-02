DOJ files criminal complaint, accuses woman of helping killer dispose of Fort Hood soldier’s body

BELL COUNTY, Texas (Press Release) — The following is a press release from the Department of Justice for the Western District of Texas. Today, federal authorities filed a criminal complaint against 22-year-old Cecily Aguilar in connection with the disappearance of U.S. Army Specialist Vanessa Guillen, announced U.S. Attorney John F. Bash, U.S. Army Criminal Investigative Command (USACID) Special Agent in Charge Vanessa Neff at Fort Hood, and FBI Special Agent in Charge Christopher Combs, San Antonio Division.

The criminal complaint charges Aguilar with one count of conspiracy to tamper with evidence. According to the complaint, 20-year-old U.S. Army Specialist Aaron Robinson told Aguilar that he killed a female soldier by striking her in the head with a hammer while on Ft. Hood on April 22, 2020. Robinson further admitted to Aguilar that he transferred the woman’s body off of Ft. Hood to a remote site in Bell County. Subsequently, Robinson enlisted the help of Aguilar in disposing of the dead female’s body. The complaint further alleges that at a later time Aguilar recognized the deceased, whom she helped Robinson mutilate and dispose of, as Vanessa Guillen. The remains found in Bell County have yet to be formally identified by authorities.

The complaint further states that earlier this week, Robinson shot and killed himself when confronted by police.

Upon conviction, Aguilar faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a maximum $250,000 fine. She remains in custody at this time awaiting her Initial Appearance in federal court in Waco. The hearing is expected to take place early next week.

Agents and investigators from USACID, FBI, Texas Rangers, Bell County Sheriff’s Office, Killeen Police Department, Belton Police Department, Texas Parks and Wildlife and the U.S. Marshals Service are continuing to investigate this case. Assistant U.S. Attorneys Mark Frazier and Greg Gloff are prosecuting this case on behalf of the government