ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A local pharmacy took to Facebook this week in a tongue-in-cheek response after a teen reportedly swiped a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear from its shelves. Sunflower Rx in downtown Odessa said it didn’t press charges on the teen and instead hoped he learned his lesson.

According to the Facebook post, the pharmacy said the teen and his friend visited the store and quickly left. The teen, later identified as a 16-year-old, then reportedly ran back into the store in a sweat. Sunflower Rx said the boy grabbed a cold tea from a refrigerator in the “Snack Cave” and threw himself to the floor.

Employees asked the teen if he was okay and asked if they should call for an ambulance. He then reportedly rolled over, lifted his shirt and pointed to his stomach and replied, “Please don’t. I’m ok, I just ate something really spicy.”

They then asked if he wanted them to call his parents, and again, the boy said no.

The teen then asked for a trash can because he was worried that he was going to vomit. That’s when another girl came in to check on the boy- she offered to pay for the tea and then escorted the teen outside.

According to the pharmacy, the boy then “heaved repeatedly all over the sidewalk”. Following that, the girl returned to the store and purchased a Powerade for the kid. She told employees the boy was ok and that he had just eaten something really spicy on an empty stomach.

After the teens left, employees noticed that a Lil’ Nitro, The World’s Hottest Gummy Bear was missing from the shelf.

“We just put most of our inventory out yesterday…,” the store said in its post. “I remember thinking these bears might be a problem. Anyway, there were five, and now there are four. I hope you are feeling better, but not so much that you didn’t learn something,” the post read.

Sunflower Rx offered up the following tidbit about the super spicy snack:

Made and sold in the USA, Lil’ Nitro measures 9,000,000 on the Scoville scale, a scale used to measure the heat of chili peppers. Put into context, that’s 900 times hotter than a jalapeno and more than five times hotter than a Carolina Reaper. It comes with a “cool shield foil wrap” and an ice pack to ease the pain (because you’ll need it).

Now, if you are brave and want to purchase one of these hot little suckers, you’ll find Sunflower Rx in its new location at 110 E 7th Street.