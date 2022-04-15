UPDATE:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The search is on for a Dothan teenager that has been missing since Sunday. Her family is desperately asking for help in locating their daughter, who hasn’t been seen in the last four days.

It was just this past Sunday when the Dino Johnson, and his family were getting ready for Palm Sunday services when they realized their daughter and sister, 17-year-old Melissa Valenta Johnson was missing.

“We all started immediately wondering where is she, what happened to her, we began searching and looking for her at the store, asking anybody possibly,” Johnson said.

That’s when the family called the Dothan Police Department and according to police, Melissa was last seen at her family house which also operates as a palm reading business on the 1900 block of south Oats Street.

Her family believes she left the residence early Sunday morning between 1:00 A.M. and 8:00 A.M.

Johnson is described as being a female standing 5’07”. She is around 120 pounds and has dark brown hair and hazel eyes.

“We are greatly worried about her, we are asking anybody for help if they have seen anything or if they know anything to come forward with information,” Johnson said. “We really miss our princess and we just want her back home.”

Police claim she could be with a man named Michael Costello. They don’t believe Melissa is in any danger at this time.

However, her family believes she is being brainwashed by the person she is with. According to Johnson, he received one phone call from Melissa, where he said she told him she was in Texas.

“She has never done anything like this, I believe she is personally being taught, she is in the wrong company right now and we just need help,” Johnson said.

And no matter the situation, the family has this message for their daughter Melissa, who they call princess.

“Baby I don’t care, I just want you home, I just want to make sure you are home and safe, we love you very much,” Johnson pleads. “No matter what this is your home, this is where you belong and we want

you back home.”

Even though the family was told Melissa was in Texas they aren’t sure how true that actually is. The family just wants to know Melissa is safe and for her to return home.

If you have any information regarding where Melissa may be or the man she might be with you are asked to call the Dothan police at (334) 793-0215 or (334) 615-3632.

