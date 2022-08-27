FISHER COUNTY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety was investigation what was described as a “multiple fatality crash” in Fisher County Saturday morning.

The crash occurred 8 miles west of Roby around 6:15 a.m. along U.S. Highway 180.

DPS said one person was airlifted to University Medical Center in Lubbock with serious injuries.

Traffic along U.S. Highway 180 was detoured around the crash area.

Authorities urged motorists traveling through the area to seek an alternative route.

The following is a press release from the Texas DPS in Abilene:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is investigating a multiple fatality crash in Fisher County, 8 miles west of Roby, Texas on US 180 at milepost 381. DPS was notified of the crash at 6:15 a.m. and is currently investigating this event. One person involved in the crash was transported by air ambulance to University Medical Center in Lubbock due to severe injuries. U.S. 180 is blocked at this time due to the investigation and traffic is being detoured around the area. Motorists traveling through this area are urged to seek an alternative route, to use cation, and be aware of emergency vehicles operating in this area. The roadway is predicted to be open within the next 2-3 hours. Further information will be released upon completion of the crash investigation.

