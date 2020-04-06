DPS: 1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Parmer County crash Friday

PARMER COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred in Parmer County on Friday.

The crash was reported around 9:45 a.m. at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Farm to Market Road 1381, approximately 1.3 miles west of Bovina.

DPS said a semi-truck was traveling eastbound on U.S. 60, and a pickup truck was stopped at the stop sign on FM 1381.

The pickup truck then turned onto the eastbound lanes of the U.S. 60 and was struck by the semi-truck.

The collision caused the pickup truck to travel across the westbound lanes of U.S. 60. It came to rest on FM 1381.

The semi-truck came to rest in the center median of U.S. 60.

The driver of the pickup truck, identified as Bessy Estrada Lainez, 33, of Fort Worth was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A passenger in the pickup truck, identified as Vincente Oropeza-Diaz, 33, of Fort Worth suffered serious injuries and was transported to Parmer County Community Hospital in Friona.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured.