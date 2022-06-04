MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and three others were injured in two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon near Midland, according to the Texas DPS.

The crash occurred just before 4:50 p.m. at State Highway 158 and the Tom Craddick Highway about 6 miles west of Midland.

(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com)

DPS said a Hyundai Santa Fe was traveling on a service road of the Tom Craddick highway, failed to yield at the stop intersection and was then struck by a Jeep Grand Cherokee on State Highway 158.

The driver of the Santa Fe was pronounced deceased on the scene. DPS identified him as Diego Jay Cota, 23, of Artesia, New Mexico.

The driver of the Grand Cherokee was seriously injured and was transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. She was identified as Alexcia Tarwater-Enns, 23, of Seminole.

Two passengers in Grand Cherokee, another woman and a toddler, were also transported to Midland Memorial Hospital. Both were reported in stable condition by DPS.

The woman was identified as Christina Gabriel Villalva, 23, of Seminole.

DPS only said the toddler a 3-year-old from Seminole.