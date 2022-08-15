(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

TERRELL COUNTY, Texas — Four people were killed and a fifth was injured following a three-vehicle crash in Terrell County Friday evening, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The crash was reported 8 miles north of Sanderson along US Highway 285 around 7:15 p.m.

According to the DPS, troopers were conducting a traffic stop on a Nissan Titan just east of Sanderson along US Highway 90.

The pickup truck fled the scene and a pursuit began along the highway into Sanderson.

The vehicle then turned north onto US Highway 285 and continued at a high rate of speed.

Near mile market 484 (8 miles north of Sanderson), DPS said the Titan traveled into the opposite lane of traffic and struck a Ford F-150 pickup head-on while trying to evade law enforcement.

A third vehicle that was traveling behind the F-150, a Kia Stringer, struck debris from the crash and was damaged.

Two people were killed in the Titan and a third was seriously injured.

DPS said the identity of the driver, who was killed in the crash, was unknown at the time of this report. Authorities were working to confirm their identity.

A passenger in the rear of the pickup truck was transported to Pecos Memorial Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased. He was identified as Zuniga Roque-Flores, 42, a Mexican national.

The front seat passenger was transported by AirMed to Medical Center Hospital in Odessa and was in serious condition. She was identified as Mirna Nohemy Rodriguez-Lopez, 28, a Honduran national.

Both occupants in the F-150 were pronounced deceased at the crash scene. They were identified as Carlos Enrique Rico, 25, and Jesus Marcelo, 19, both of Del Rio. DPS said due to the severity of the crash, the seating positions of the two were unknown.

The driver of the Kia Stringer was not injured, DPS said.

DPS said the crash remained under investigation.

Terrell County is located in the Big Bend area of southwestern Texas, northwest of Del Rio and south of Midland/Odessa.