DPS: 5 dead following 2-vehicle crash in Crane County Friday

CRANE COUNTY, Texas — Five people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Crane County Friday morning, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred around 5:20 a.m. on U.S. Highway 385 about seven miles south of Crane.

DPS said a GMC Yukon traveling south on U.S. 385 drifted into the northbound lane and struck a Toyota Tundra.

All four occupants of the Yukon were pronounced deceased on scene.

DPS identified the victims as Bailey Nisbet, 23, Kimber Nisbet, 5, Kambree Nisbet, 3 and Kasen Nisbet, 11 months. The Nisbets were residents of Baytown.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra was also pronounced deceased at the scene and was identified as Carl A. Rice, 67, of McCamey.