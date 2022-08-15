The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:

AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) will be increasing the number of Texas Highway Patrol (THP) Troopers on the roads from Friday, August 19th, through Monday, September 5th, as part of the Intoxicated Driving Mobilization (IDM) – Specific Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP). DPS Troopers will be on the roads looking for drivers who are speeding, driving while intoxicated or not wearing their seat belts. The goal of the IDM STEP program is to reduce the number of DWI-related crashes, injuries and fatalities.

DPS offers the following safety tips for people driving during the Labor Day holiday:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you’re consuming alcohol. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road.

for police, fire, EMS, TxDOT vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Drive defensively, as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

