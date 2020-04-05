DPS begins screening traffic crossing from Louisiana into Texas

Trucks cross the Texas/Louisiana border on March 30, 2020 as a Texas Department of Public Safety Trooper watches from a vehicle. (Nexstar Photo/KETK)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Louisiana and Texas state law enforcement officials are warning of potential traffic slowdowns on the stateline as DPS begins screening traffic coming from Louisiana into Texas.

Louisiana State Police warned on its Facebook page that, as of Sunday, Texas DPS has begun screening vehicles on all roadways entering Texas from Louisiana.

“The screenings are related to the COVID-19 pandemic and motorists are urged to exercise caution and remain alert for traffic congestion when traveling west into Texas,” the LSP Facebook post said. “The screening of vehicles applies to all roadways crossing into Texas including interstates.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement about the screening on Twitter:

Last week Texas DPS pulled over travelers from Louisiana to impose a 14 day self-quarantine requirement.



Now, CHECKPOINTS at La.-TX border will be used to further reduce travelers from Louisiana potentially bringing #COVID19 into Texas.#txlege @TxDPShttps://t.co/EMTOdhTNyk — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) April 5, 2020

The screening is part of enforcement of Abbott’s March 29 executive order mandating a 14-day quarantine for “(e)very person who enters the State of Texas through roadways from Louisiana.”

The screening, however, does not apply to “people traveling in connection with commercial activity, military service, emergency response, health response, or critical-infrastructure functions, as may be determined by the Texas Division of Emergency Management,” according to the governor’s order.

For information related to the Texas checkpoints and complying with the Executive Order, please visit https://gov.texas.gov/coronavirus and www.dps.texas.gov/COVIDtravel

Further information can also be found at on Louisiana State Police Facebook here and on the Texas DPS Southeast Region Facebook.