DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas — On Monday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released information concerning a fatal one-vehicle crash near Hereford early Sunday morning.

The crash was reported around 2:50 a.m. on US Highway 60 approximately 4.5 miles northeast of Hereford.

DPS said a pickup truck was westbound when the vehicle left the roadway and traveled into the center median.

The driver lost control of the vehicle, which went into a side skid across the westbound lanes and off the roadway.

The vehicle then rolled multiple times.

DPS said both the driver and passenger were not wearing seat belts and were ejected.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the crash scene. She was identified as Araceli Gonzalez-DeSaldivar, 47, of Clovis, New Mexico.

The passenger, identified as Ysmael Dominguez-Vazquez, 44, also from Clovis, was transported to the Northwest Texas Healthcare System Hospital in Amarillo. DPS said his injuries were non-life-threatening.