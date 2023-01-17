AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety’s (DPS) Regulation Services Division (RSD) is now accepting new applications for Compassionate Use Program (CUP) dispensing organization licenses.

According to a press release from DPS, applications for dispensing organization licenses may be submitted through the RSD Contact Us portal, using this application form (CUP-101).



DPS said the application window will close at 5:00 p.m. CT on April 28, 2023.

Applicants who have previously applied for a CUP dispensing organization license may reapply by submitting an updated application form (CUP-101). Application fees will be waived for applicants who are reapplying.

“The department will issue only the number of licenses necessary to ensure reasonable statewide access to, and the availability of, low-THC cannabis for patients registered in the compassionate-use registry,” the press release said.

DPS said an announcement detailing the process for application acceptance and the subsequent approval process to issue additional licenses will be made at a later date.