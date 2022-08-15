The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:

EL PASO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — On August 9-11,2022, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Highway Patrol (THP) and Criminal Investigations Division (CID) in conjunction with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), U.S. Border Patrol (USBP), and El Paso Police Department (EPPD) conducted a surge operation focusing on crime suppression in El Paso. The joint operation involved the arrests of wanted fugitives, drug offenders, human smugglers and those operating stash houses. Investigations also led to the apprehension of numerous undocumented non-citizens.

During the three-day operation, officers arrested 27 individuals, referred 244 undocumented non-citizen to USBP, issued 23 traffic citations and 82 traffic warnings, and conducted five consensual searches. Investigators with DPS CID, HSI and USBP also furthered information obtained on traffic stops and initiated investigations during the operation.

Investigations are still ongoing and further arrests and charges are forthcoming.

The following individuals were arrested and/or charged and booked into the El Paso County Jail:

Isaias Burciaga, 21, Human Smuggling

Tegan Renee Hale, 23, Human Smuggling

Edgar Santiago Munoz Navarro, 30, Human Smuggling

Bryan Alberto Garcia Garcia, 22, Human Smuggling

Alejandro Hernandez Munoz, 40, Human Smuggling

Rigoberto Gragoso, 31, Aggravated Assault and Aggravated Assault w/ a Deadly Weapon

Issac Najera Rangel, 20, Human Smuggling

Hugo Manuel Molina, 18, Human Smuggling

Jonathan Alexis Palacios Garcia, 18, Human Smuggling

Jesus Beltran Ramirez, 19, Human Smuggling

Jorge Ernesto Capuchin, 29, Human Smuggling

Jose Luis Cruz Quintana, 43, Human Smuggling

Leslie Munoz, 29, Felony Warrant for Arson

Albert Javier Cardenas, 35, Warrant for a Federal Bond Violation (Human Smuggling)

Giovanni Ruiz, 18, Human Smuggling/Possession of Marijuana

Maria Leon, 41, Human Smuggling

Jesus Antonio Rodriguez-Bermudez, 33, Human Smuggling

Joseph Bayona-Rodriguez, 29, Human Smuggling

Jesus Adrian Medina Lopez, 31, Human Smuggling

Erick Munoz-Grimaldo, 18, Human Smuggling

Juan Jose Robles Ricario, 43, Human Smuggling

Chibli Lorenzo Antonio De Santiago, 22, Human Smuggling

Edgar S. Munoz-Navarro, 30, Human Smuggling

Lazaro Manuel Campana-Fresneda, 42, Human Smuggling

Benjamin Rodriguez, 28, Parole Violation

Derek Aguirre, 20, Human Smuggling and Evading arrest w/a vehicle

Juan Froylan Estrella, 18, Possession of a Controlled Substance (PG2)

These investigations highlight the partnership between local, state and federal law enforcement partners working together to combat human trafficking. If you are a victim of human trafficking or have information about this type of criminal activity, please contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888. Citizens are also encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-635-2509.

(Press release from Texas Department of Public Safety)