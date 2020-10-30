DPS criminal investigation nets 17 arrests, 15 weapons, four vehicles, drugs and cash

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Special Agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety, in collaboration with local law enforcement partners, have arrested 17 people on state charges and other crimes.

The arrests come after a nine-month investigation that initially targeted members and associates of the Interstate Mafia/Artistas Asesinos gang.

Charges include engaging in organized criminal activity, manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and weapons possession. The ongoing investigation has resulted in the seizure of 15 weapons, various drugs, four vehicles and cash.

DPS Special Agents were assisted by DPS Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office and the El Paso Police Department.

According to DPS, the following individuals were arrested and/or charged:

David Rangel, 47, of Lubbock

Alejandro Montalvo, 33, of Lubbock

Michael Zamora, 28, of El Paso

Armando Stevens, 39, of El Paso

Raymond Acosta, 32, of El Paso

Dennis Ramos, 47, of El Paso

Jimmy Martinez, 33, of El Paso

Victoria Garcia, 35, of El Paso

Samantha Vasquez, 26, of El Paso

Amanda San Roman, 32, of El Paso

Kassandra Townsley, 23, of El Paso

Nicholas Smith, 41, of El Paso, Texas

Jajaira Alvarado, 30, of Las Cruces, N.M.

Regina Ybarra, 33, of El Paso

Travis Kellar, 25, of El Paso

Margarita Levario, 48, of El Paso

Noel Taylor, 49, of El Paso

Each has been booked into the El Paso County Jail or was already in custody.

Latest Headlines