CONWAY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials from the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) recently released information regarding a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in Carson County that led to a drug seizure.

According to a news release from the Texas DPS., a DPS trooper stopped a 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe traveling east on I-40 near Conway on a traffic violation around 1:15 p.m. Thursday. A DPS canine unit arrived on the scene and alerted the vehicle.

The trooper discovered 140 glass jars of THC concealed inside multiple boxes in the second and third-row seating area, totaling more than 437 pounds of THC. According to the release, 59-year-old John Caruso of Redondo Beach, California was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Caruso was transported and booked into the Carson County jail.

Officials said in the release that the drugs were reportedly being transported from Los Angeles to Tulsa, Oklahoma.