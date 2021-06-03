DPS finds 70 bundles of cocaine after traffic crash near Rio Grande City

AUSTIN– The Texas Department of Public Safety said officers discovered 70 bundles of cocaine in the back of a BMW SUV after reports of a two-vehicle crash near Rio Grande City on Monday.

The crash occurred on US 83 and Suntex Road, just west of Rio Grande City.

Troopers found three burlap sacks holding the 70 bundles of cocaine. DPS said they weighed approximately 182 pounds.

The drugs valued over $3.3 million.

According to DPS, the driver later turned himself in to local authorities and was facing drug possession charges.