DPS gives update on border operations following agreement for border wall construction

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will host their weekly media briefing on Thursday to provide an update on Operation Lone Star.

This will be the first briefing following an agreement that will allow border wall construction on state-owned land in the Rio Grande Valley.

The briefing will be led by DPS South Texas Region Media Lt. Christopher Olivarez and TMD Major Michael Perry.

The previous briefing gave an update on the total number of apprehensions and drugs seized, while also detailing the Criminal Trespass Initiative that began on July 20 in Val Verde and Kinney County.

DPS said that the initiative will expand to other regions in South Texas soon.

This will be the eighth weekly briefing held by the departments.