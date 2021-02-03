DPS goes above and beyond for baby in stolen vehicle in Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas– On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety for the Southeast Texas Region stepped in to save the day for a baby who was in a stolen vehicle in Harris County last week, according to its social media.

A driver and two passengers were arrested last week after they evaded arrest from DPS Troopers in a Cadillac that was reported stolen, according to the post. DPS did not publicly name the driver.

During the arrest, Troopers saw a 5-month-old child in the vehicle, according to DPS.

Most of the Troopers on the scene are fathers and began immediately caring for the baby.

