DPS increasing reward in capture of El Paso sex offender

El Paso, Texas — Authorities have increased the award for information leading to the capture of El Paso fugitive, Marco Antonio Toscano.

The Department of Public Safety has increased the reward to $4,000 for information leading to the capture of Marco Antonio Toscano, Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offender and this month’s featured fugitive, according to a press release from DPS.

DPS said Toscano has been wanted since September 2018, when he absconded from his last known address in El Paso.

In 2006, Toscano was convicted in Tom Green County of indecency with a child-sexual contact after an incident involving a 9-year-old girl, DPS said.

In 2015, he was convicted in Edwards County of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, according to DPS.

Toscano is 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs approximately 195 pounds. He has tattoos on his abdomen, back, neck, left ear, left hand and both arms, DPS said.

Toscano is said to have ties to San Angelo as well as Southern California.

For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

The following is from the press release:

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following methods:

· Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

· Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about, then clicking on the link under the photo.

· Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous, regardless of how they are submitted, and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive and Sex Offender lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous.