DPS issues Amber Alert for missing 15-year-old

ITASCA, Texas — On Tuesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety issued an abducted child Amber Alert for 15-year-old Lori Johnson from Itasca, Texas.

Itasca is located between Fort Worth and Waco, Texas.

Johnson was last seen in the 100 Block of Beard Street in Itasca, Texas, at approximately 11:00 p.m. Friday. She was last seen wearing an oversized hoodie or T-shirt and torn/ripped jeans.

Johnson is a 5 foot 3 inches tall Hispanic female with brown hair and brown eyes. She also has braces and two lines cut in her left eyebrow.

Joanna Barrientos, 18, is a suspect in this case. She is a Hispanic female and has the front, side and back of her hairline shaved. She also has two cuts in her left eyebrow and is 5 feet 4 inches tall.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Itasca Police department at (254) 687-2020.