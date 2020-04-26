DPS issues statement on death of retired DPS Colonel James B. Adams

AUSTIN, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:

Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Director Steven McCraw [on Sunday] issued the following statement on the death of former DPS Director James B. Adams.

“Colonel Adams had a storied career in law enforcement, one that was filled with accomplishments and accolades, and he leaves a behind a legacy that still benefits the law enforcement profession today,” said Director McCraw. “During his seven-year tenure at DPS, Colonel Adams provided outstanding leadership and fully supported the men and women at DPS who risked their lives daily to protect and serve Texas. After more than 30 years, DPS continues to benefit from his legacy, and on behalf of the men and women of DPS, I extend our sincere condolences to his family.”

Colonel James B. Adams became the Director of DPS on January 1, 1980, after his retirement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) as an Assistant Director. Colonel Adams was born in Corsicana, Texas, in 1926. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, and upon returning home to Texas, he attended Baylor University where he earned a Bachelor of Arts and later his law degree. Colonel Adams served as a prosecuting attorney before being elected to serve in the Texas House of Representatives — a position he would leave in 1951 to begin his career with the FBI as a Special Agent.

(News release from the Texas Department of Pubic Safety)