DPS: Muleshoe man seriously injured in fatal Armstrong County crash Sunday

(Photo provided by the Texas Dept. of Public Safety)

ARMSTRONG COUNTY, Texas — One person was killed and another seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Armstrong County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the crash occurred about 17 miles south of Claude on State Highway 207 around 4:10 a.m.

DPS said the vehicle veered off the roadway and into a bar ditch.

The driver overcorrected, which caused the vehicle to roll several times and come to rest on its top.

Both occupants were ejected from the vehicle, DPS said.

The driver, John Baird, 46, of Muleshoe was transported to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with life-threatening injuries. DPS listed him in critical condition.

The passenger, David Charles, 67, of Amarillo was pronounced deceased at the crash scene by an Armstrong County Justice of the Peace.

The DPS report stated both men were not wearing seat belts.