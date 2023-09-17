LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety announced in a press release the promotion of Texas Ranger Captain Wende O. Wakeman to the rank of major. This makes Wakeman the first female Ranger major in the organizations two-hundred-year history, according to a press release.

“Major Wende Wakeman’s years of hard work, her tremendous strength of character and her unwavering determination have all led her to this moment,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “I cannot think of someone more deserving, nor can I think of a better role model for so many to be able to follow as she continues pave the way.”

As of September 1, Wakeman now serves the major of Texas Ranger Company “F” in Waco. Wakeman, oversees 27 Rangers and three lieutenants across the region, according to a press release.

It is an unbelievable honor to have the opportunity to serve the citizens of this great state and to lead my fellow Texas Rangers in this capacity,” said Major Wakeman.