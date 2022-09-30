(Nexstar Media Inc./EverythingLubbock.com File Photo; Logo and background photo from the AP GraphicsBank)

COLORADO CITY, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said there was no active threat to Colorado City High School after reports of an attack Friday morning.

DPS said the Colorado City Police Department received reports of an attack at the high school around 11:00 a.m. Multiple agencies responded, and all Colorado City ISD schools were placed on lockdown.

It was determined that it was a false report, DPS said.

All students were accounted for and all campuses were determined safe, according to DPS.

DPS said several other cities in the area also received false reports of attacks.