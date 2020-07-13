DPS: Panhandle traffic stop leads THC seizure Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) — The following is a news release from the Texas DPS:



The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 544 pounds of THC vape cartridges Sunday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 8:43 a.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Nissan Pathfinder traveling east on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered ten large boxes containing THC vape cartridges in the rear area of the vehicle.

The driver – Jorge Villareal, 25, of Shafter, California – was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance. Villareal was transported and booked into the Oldham County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from Shafter, California to Orlando, Florida.

(Provided by the Texas DPS)

(News release from the Texas Dept of Public Safety in Amarillo)