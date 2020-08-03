DPS: Pedestrian stuck and killed on I-20 service road east of Big Spring

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle late Thursday evening in Howard County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The incident occurred around 10:00 p.m. about nine miles east of Big Spring on the south service road of Interstate 20.

DPS said a vehicle struck the pedestrian who was walking in the center of the roadway during heavy rainfall.

The victim, identified as Tony L. Jetton, 44, of Big Spring, was pronounced deceased at Scenic Mountain Medical Center.