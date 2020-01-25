DPS releases short statement after officer-involved shooting injures 3-year-old girl in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety released a statement on the officer-involved shooting that injured a 3-year-old girl.

According to DPS, evidence of narcotics trafficking was found in the residence.

The girl was sent to Lubbock for treatment and DPS said she is in stable condition.

Read the full statement from DPS below:

On January 22, 2020 shortly after 9:00 PM, Midland Police Officers were serving a search warrant at a residence located at 2009 East Pine Avenue in Midland TX, pursuant to an on-going narcotics investigation. While attempting to serve the search warrant there was an exchange of gun fire between Midland Police Officers and a 16 year old male juvenile suspect. During the incident a 3 year old female was injured. The 3 year old is in stable condition. The 16 year old male Juvenile shooting suspect is in custody. The Texas Rangers did locate evidence of narcotics trafficking in the residence, and continue to investigate the shooting.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no additional information is available at this time.