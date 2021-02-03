DPS releases update in Snyder officer-involved shooting Monday

On Wednesday, the Texas Department of Public Safety released an update concerning an officer-involved shooting that occurred in Snyder on Monday.
The shooting occurred around 6:45 p.m. in the 1100 block of U.S. Highway 180 at the Rip Griffin Travel Center.
According to the DPS, officers with the Snyder Police Department, the Scurry County Sherriff’s Office and the Texas DPS were called the travel center in response to a disturbance.
Officers located a man brandishing a firearm. Officers ordered the man to drop the weapon, but he refused and starting shooting at the officers.
Responding officers then returned fire, killing the suspect.
DPS identified the suspect as Kevin Hayes, 57, of Arkansas.
The Texas Ranger Division of the Department of Public Safety is investigating the shooting.
(BigCountryHomepage.com contributed to this report.)