AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is reminding applicants for a commercial driver license (CDL) or certain endorsements that the Entry Level Driver Training (ELDT) requirements begin Feb. 7, 2022. Recent inclement weather has closed some driver license offices; however, the federal requirement has not been delayed as a result of these closures.

The Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration (FMCSA) oversees the ELDT regulations, which are designed to improve highway safety by ensuring entry level drivers of commercial motor vehicles complete minimum federal training requirements before being permitted to take certain CDL tests.

Anyone who is either applying for a Class A or Class B CDL for the first time, upgrading an existing CDL to a Class A or B, or obtaining a school bus (S), passenger (P) or hazardous materials (H) endorsement for the first time must meet ELDT requirements. Each state must electronically verify that an applicant completed the required training and certification process before administering a CDL skills test or prior to the knowledge test for an ‘H’ endorsement.

Commercial driving schools can become an approved ELDT provider by registering with FMCSA through its Training Provider Registry (TPR).

For more information about how the federal program works, how to become a certified Training Registry Provider and what schools are registered to provide ELDT training, visit the TPR site.

Schedule an appointment

Customers wishing to obtain or upgrade to a CDL will need to book an appointment. To schedule an appointment or check availability, visit the online appointment scheduler. You must make an appointment online. Upon arrival at the driver license office, customers can check-in at the kiosk inside or from their mobile device. A reminder, customers can only check-in up to 30 minutes prior to their appointment time.

The department reminds customers who have existing appointments, but will not be able to keep them, to please cancel as soon as they are able. While the department is working to serve as many customers as possible, people not showing up for their appointments continues to be a major obstacle. The current no-show rate for appointments is 28%, which negatively impacts our ability to get Texans the services they need.

Driver license offices will remain open Monday through Friday during normal operating hours to assist customers with both commercial and non-commercial driver license needs. Appointments may be booked up to six months in advance for a specific day and time.

The Department has information about the ELDT requirements on our website, which can be found here.

(Press release from Texas Department of Public Safety)