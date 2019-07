ANDREWS, Texas — Two men were pronounced dead at the scene of a crash that occurred on Texas State Highway 176 in Andrews County on July 20 at 10:00 a.m. according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the victims were Matthew Cline, 33, of Eunice, NM, and Peter Tremblay, 54, of Katy, TX. The crash occurred when one vehicle crossed over into the the other’s lane and struck it head-on.

According to DPS, both men were wearing seat belts.