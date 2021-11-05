DPS: Reward increased for gang member on Texas Most Wanted Lists

The following is a press release:

AUSTIN – The reward for Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive Charles Lee Tillman Jr., who’s this month’s featured fugitive, has been increased to $8,500 for information leading to his arrest if tips are received during November. Tillman, 34, is wanted for murder and a parole violation. Remember, all tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.

Tillman, of Missouri City, is affiliated with the Crips gang. He’s been wanted since June 4, 2021, when a warrant was issued for his arrest in connection to the May 30 homicide of a man in La Grange. The Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles also issued a warrant for violating his parole. In 2011, Tillman was convicted of assault — family violence and sentenced to three years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) prison. In 2015, he was convicted of manufacture/delivery of a controlled substance and sentenced to 14 years in a TDCJ prison. Tillman was released on parole in December 2019. He was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Sept. 15, 2021.

Fayette County Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $7,000 for information leading to Tillman’s arrest.

Tillman is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds. He has tattoos on his neck, chest, back, abdomen, left hand, right leg, both shoulders and arms. In addition to Missouri City, he has ties to Weimar, Smithville and Houston. For more information or updates in the event of his arrest, view his wanted bulletin.

Texas Crime Stoppers, which is funded by the Governor’s Criminal Justice Division, offers cash rewards to any person who provides information that leads to the arrest of one of Texas’ 10 Most Wanted Fugitives or Sex Offenders. So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 26 Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders, including nine gang members and 13 sex offenders. In addition, $54,000 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests.

To be eligible for cash rewards, tipsters MUST provide information to authorities using one of the following three methods:

Call the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

Submit a web tip through the DPS website by selecting the fugitive you have information about then clicking on the link under their picture.

Submit a Facebook tip by clicking the “SUBMIT A TIP” link (under the “About” section).

All tips are anonymous — regardless of how they are submitted — and tipsters will be provided a tip number instead of using a name.

DPS investigators work with local law enforcement agencies to select fugitives for the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives and Sex Offenders Lists. You can find the current lists — with photos — on the DPS website.

Do not attempt to apprehend these fugitives; they are considered armed and dangerous