State & Regional

DPS: Snyder man dies in Howard County motorcycle crash Monday

By:

Posted: Jan 09, 2019 04:06 PM CST

Updated: Jan 09, 2019 04:06 PM CST

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas - A Snyder man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Howard County Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on State Highway 350, approximately 8 miles north of Big Spring.

DPS said the motorcycle was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and rolled. 

William L. Huff, 67, of Snyder was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring where he was pronounced dead. 

The DPS report stated that Mr. Huff was wearing a helmet. 


 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Latest News

Stay Connected