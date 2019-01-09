DPS: Snyder man dies in Howard County motorcycle crash Monday

(Photo from MGN Online)

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas - A Snyder man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Howard County Monday afternoon, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

The accident occurred around 1:40 p.m. on State Highway 350, approximately 8 miles north of Big Spring.

DPS said the motorcycle was traveling southbound when it left the roadway and rolled.

William L. Huff, 67, of Snyder was transported to Scenic Mountain Medical Center in Big Spring where he was pronounced dead.

The DPS report stated that Mr. Huff was wearing a helmet.



