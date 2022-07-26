(Photo provided in a press release from the Texas DPS)

The following is a press release from the Texas DPS:

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than 71 pounds of suspected methamphetamine Monday, July 18, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At approximately 4:55 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2012 Jeep Liberty traveling east on I-40 near Conway for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple plastic-wrapped bundles of methamphetamine inside a suitcase in the rear area of the vehicle.

DPS Special Agents and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation. DEA Special Agents adopted the case.

The driver, Bruno Alvarez-Nuno, 21, of San Jose, California, was arrested and charged with felony possession of a controlled substance and was transported and booked into the Randall County Jail.

The drugs were reportedly being transported from San Jose, California to Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

(Press release from Texas Department of Public Safety in Amarillo)