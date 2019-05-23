DPS traffic stop leads to 384 pound marijuana seizure

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo via DPS)

AMARILLO, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized 384 pounds of marijuana Tuesday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Carson County.

At approximately 6:10 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2015 Ford F-350 traveling south on US-287 near Amarillo, for a traffic violation. A DPS canine arrived on scene and alerted on the vehicle. The Trooper then discovered multiple vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana inside eight large duffel bags in the bed of the pickup.

The driver – John Donnelly, 40, Sugarland, Texas – was arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana. Donnelly was transported and booked into the Carson County Jail.

The drugs allegedly were being transported from California to Houston, Texas.

