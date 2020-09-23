DPS traffic stop leads to $90K seizure

(Photo provided by the Texas DPS in Amarillo)

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) seized more than $90,000 in cash Monday, after a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper stopped a vehicle in Oldham County.

At approximately 1:30 p.m., a DPS Trooper stopped a 2020 Nissan Rogue traveling west on I-40 near Vega, for a traffic violation. The Trooper then discovered multiple bundles of cash inside two cardboard boxes and luggage in the vehicle.

DPS Special Agents were contacted and assisted with the investigation.

The driver – Leonardo Lopez, 27, of Banning, California – was arrested and charged with money laundering. Lopez was transported and booked into the Oldham County jail.

The cash was allegedly being transported from Banning, California to Pennsylvania.

